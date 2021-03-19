Plans unveiled for nearly $300 million beef processing plant in Nebraska

Cows stand in a pen at the Vaughn Farms cattle operation, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, near Maxwell, Iowa. Sudden meat shortages last year because of the coronavirus led to millions of dollars in federal grants to help small meat processors expand so the nation could lessen its reliance on giant slaughterhouses to supply grocery stores and restaurants. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Plans have been unveiled for a nearly $300 million beef packing plant that would employ 875 people in western Nebraska.

David Briggs, CEO of both Alliance-based cooperative WESTCO and the packing company, Sustainable Beef LLC, said Thursday that the North Platte plant would process 400,000 head of cattle a year.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that Mayor Brandon cheered the project, urging residents to “focus on the facts” and attend or listen to city meetings as officials consider whether to see the project through.