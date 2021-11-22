Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people have died in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.

The pilot and two passengers died Sunday when the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska, the Star-Herald reports.

The Dawes County Attorney’s Office says witnesses called police saying they saw a fireball or explosion near Chadron.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. A spokesman says the six-passenger plane took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away.

County officials have not released the names of the three who died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News