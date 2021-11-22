Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people have died in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.

The pilot and two passengers died Sunday when the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska, the Star-Herald reports.

The Dawes County Attorney’s Office says witnesses called police saying they saw a fireball or explosion near Chadron.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. A spokesman says the six-passenger plane took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away.

County officials have not released the names of the three who died.