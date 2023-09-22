PLAINVIEW, Neb (KCAU) — A Plainview man has been sentenced for filing a false tax return.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Joseph T. Pearce II, 41, of Plainview, Nebraska was sentenced on Sep, 20. He was sentenced to four years of probation and will need to pay $200,411.33 in restitution.

Pearce owned and operated a painting and maintenance business between 2014 and 2018 in Nebraska and Texas. The tax return from 2014-2018 reported profits for the business and Pearce signed each of the tax returns under penalties of perjury, declaring that he examined a copy of the tax returns and that they were true, correct, and complete. At the time Pearce made the written declaration for each tax year, knowing the reported income in the tax returns for each year was not correct.

An investigation by the IRS including interviews of clients and reviews of Pearce’s financial records, determined that for tax years 2014 through 2018, Perce filed tax returns that reported substantially less income than had been actually paid to Pearce’s painting and maintenance business.

The IRS determined that Pearce’s tax returns failed to report 760,629 in income between 2014 and 2018. The tax owed to the Internal Revenue Service on the unreported income totals to $200,441.