Pilot hurt when crop-duster crashes and knocks out power

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A crop duster pilot suffered serious injuries when he crashed his plane into a cornfield north of Scottsbluff Tuesday morning and knocked out power to 2,400 utility customers.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said the plane hit a power line as it crashed, causing the power outage.

The power line hit the cab of a semi hauling a load of cattle, but the driver and the cattle were not injured.

The plane’s pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker said the crash knocked down several transmission line structures.

