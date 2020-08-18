Pilot hurt when crop-duster crashes and knocks out power

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A crop duster pilot suffered serious injuries when he crashed his plane into a cornfield north of Scottsbluff Tuesday morning and knocked out power to 2,400 utility customers.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said the plane hit a power line as it crashed, causing the power outage.
The power line hit the cab of a semi hauling a load of cattle, but the driver and the cattle were not injured.
The plane’s pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker said the crash knocked down several transmission line structures.
Latest Stories
- Two-a-Days: OABCIG
- Tracking the Tropics, Week 12: What’s happening in the Atlantic & a look back at Hurricanes Dennis & Floyd
- National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub
- Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Lewis and Clark Center celebrates “Sgt. Floyd Week”
- WATCH: Day 2 coverage of Democratic National Convention