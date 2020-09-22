Pierce Public Schools cancel varsity football game

PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) – Pierce Public Schools announced that their varsity football game for Friday has been canceled.
According to the Pierce Public Schools Facebook page, the game for September 25 will be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the opposing team.
The Pierce Bluejays were originally scheduled to play Boone Central High School.
