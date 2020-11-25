Petition seeks to recall Lincoln mayor, council members

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A petition drive in Lincoln seeks to recall the mayor and most of the city council, an effort spurred by the city leaders’ actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that LNK Recall organizers on Monday took the petitions to the County-City Building as the council held a meeting.

Several dozen people waited near the entrance to sign the petitions.

Meanwhile, a counter protester stood nearby chanting, “My daughter’s a nurse. Don’t make it worse. Wear a mask.”

The recall effort accuses Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird of seeking authoritarian control and attacking the liberty of Lincoln residents.