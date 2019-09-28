Person’s body found inside burning Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha fire officials say a person has died in an overnight house fire.

A news release from the fire department says the blaze was reported around 11:20 p.m. Friday in southwestern Omaha. The report said one person might be trapped in the house.

Arriving firefighters spotted light smoke coming from the house, found the fire and also found a person’s body in the kitchen.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not been released. No one else was injured.

Firefighters had the flames under control within minutes.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

