Person standing on Omaha sidewalk killed when vehicles collide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man standing on a south Omaha sidewalk had died after being hit when two vehicles collided at an intersection.

Police say the crash happened Monday afternoon when an eastbound car ran a red light and hit a southbound pickup truck.

Police say the force of the crash caused the truck to spin and roll, hitting 44-year-old Edgar Badillo, of Omaha, who was standing on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Badillo was declared dead at the scene. Police say none of the vehicles’ occupants were hurt in the crash.

Officials say charges are pending against the 24-year-old driver of the car.