Person being booked into Nebraska jail fires gun, injures self

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Department of Corrections director says a person being booked into the county jail fired a gun that officers discovered during a strip search and wounded himself.

Director Mike Myers said in a statement that the incident occurred Sunday night when Omaha police officers were trying to book the person into jail.

The person threatened corrections officers and staff with the gun, then fired.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and no other people were injured.

