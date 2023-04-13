GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Fair has announced six acts to its Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Those acts include Oak Ridge Boys, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, TobyMac, Bush, Lee Brice, and Banda Maguey.

Oak Ridge Boys will be the first to perform on August 28 at 2 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center. The legendary band, known for “Elvira” and “American Made,” have 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum albums.

At 7:30 p.m. on August 30, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform on Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Fluffy was voted one of the Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players in 2018 and has performed to sold-out audiences around the world.

Christian artist TobyMac will be performing on August 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Field. He has earned seven Grammy awards and has had six projects go gold.

On September 1 at 7 p.m., Bush will also perform at Anderson Field with an unannounced special guest. The rock band has sold more than 20 million records with hits including “Machinehead” and “Glycerine.”

Country singer Lee Brice‘s “Love Like Crazy” named the top country song of 2010 and he has had eight number one hits among his five albums. He will perform at the Anderson Field at 7:30 p.m.

The final performance announced for the concert series is a free concert performed by Banda Maguey on September 3 at 9 p.m. at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. The group is known for its Technobanda style, replacing some of the instruments of traditional banda with electric instruments.

Tickets for the concert series go on sale Friday, April 14. The Nebraska State Fair will run from August 25 to September 4 in Grand Island.