OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say an arrest has been made a day after a man crossing a south Omaha street was hit by a car and killed.

Police say the crash happened before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in southeast Omaha between Highland and Spring Lake parks.

Police say the man, later identified as 43-year-old Tommy Tsosie, was crossing 24th Street when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, which fled without stopping. Tsosie was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

On Sunday, police arrested 20-year-old Santiago Paiz-Bautista, of Omaha, on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.