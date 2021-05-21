Patrol says teen killed in north-central Nebraska crash

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURWELL, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a recent high school graduate has died in a north-central Nebraska crash that also injured another teen.

The patrol says the crash happened in the early-morning hours Wednesday at a three-way intersection near Taylor.

Investigators say 18-year-old Colton Dawe, of Burwell, was driving a sport utility vehicle westbound on Highway 91 when he failed to stop at a T-intersection with Highway 183 and hit a tree.

Dawe, who graduated this year from Burwell High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old passenger, who also attends Burwell High, was treated for injuries at an Ord hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News