LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks says she has raised nearly $210,000 in her campaign for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, said she has raised $209,777 from a total of 954 donors in the most recent quarterly filing period. She entered the race in November, about halfway through that time window.

Pansing Brooks is looking to unseat nine-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is running for reelection while facing federal charges.

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he misled federal authorities who were investigating an illegal donation to his campaign from a foreign national in 2016.