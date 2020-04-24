Panel reinstates 3 Nebraska officers fired in stun gun death

Nebraska News

by: MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say three of four Nebraska police officers who were fired for their involvement in the stun gun-related death of a mentally ill Oklahoma man have been reinstated.

The Omaha Police Department and the Omaha Police Officers’ Association said Thursday that the arbitration panel upheld the firing of former Officer Scotty Payne.

Payne was acquitted in 2018 of second-degree assault and use of a weapon in the June 5, 2017, death of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels.

Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun to repeatedly shock Bearheels, who had refused to leave a convenience store. Another officer punched the man. The two others didn’t intervene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss