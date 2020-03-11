Panel advances new package to lower Nebraska property taxes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will debate a new bill to lower property taxes as early as next week after a legislative committee endorsed it.

Members of the Revenue Committee voted 6-1 in favor of the bill, which would provide roughly the same $520 million boost to Nebraska’s K-12 public schools as an earlier proposal that stalled last month.

Schools are the biggest consumers of local property tax revenue in Nebraska, and the bill would offer them the additional money along with tighter controls on their ability to tax and spend.

Schools fought an earlier version of the bill, saying they don’t trust the state to maintain its commitment and arguing that the controls would hinder their flexibility.

