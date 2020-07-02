Paddlefish snagging permits now being accepted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Applications for paddlefish snagging permits are being accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through July 14.

The drawing results will be available by July 20.

Any permits following the drawing results will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting August 17 at 1 p.m. central time.

Applications began at 1 p.m. on July 1.

The paddlefish snagging season is October 1 through October 31.

For more information, including an application form, read the 2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide here.