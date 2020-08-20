Owner of Nebraska auto auction firm charged with stealing over $1M

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The owner of the defunct Nebraska Auto Auction business has been charged with fraudulently financing more than $1 million worth of vehicles.

Prosecutors charged 63-year-old Mark Cooley with theft by deception and he made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

Lincoln Police said in court documents that Cooley improperly financed 80 vehicles worth $1,0430,220 between 2017 and 2019 with fraudulent information.

Police said most of the vehicles had already been purchased by dealerships or financed by another company before Cooley borrowed money on them.

Cooley’s attorney declined to comment on the case on Thursday.

