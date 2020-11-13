Outbreak sees 255 residents at Omaha shelter quarantined

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials with an Omaha homeless shelter say more than 250 residents are in quarantine or isolation following a coronavirus outbreak there.

Linda Twomey is executive director of the Siena Francis House. She told the Omaha World-Herald that about 255 residents have been in quarantine or isolation for about two weeks.

Twomey said the shelter’s latest count showed 54 residents had active COVID-19 cases and the shelter has been testing its clients and noticed a surge in positivity rates about 10 days to two weeks ago, prompting the quarantine.

She said about 100 residents left the shelter rather than quarantine.

The shelter currently is closed to new admissions.