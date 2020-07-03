Organizations acquired signatures to add gambling, medical marijuana on Nebraska ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska voters might get a chance to vote on expanded gambling in the state.

More than 475,000 signatures asking for a public vote on the issue were turned over to the Nebraska Secretary of State on Wednesday by “Keep the Money in Nebraska.”

Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development division of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, along with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association turned those signatures in Wednesday morning in Lincoln.

Once the required signatures are verified, voters would weigh in on the matter in the November election. If approved, casino gambling would be allowed at racetracks, including South Sioux City.

“Everbody knows you can go across the river and go to the casinos. They’re full of Nebraska plates, and what we’re thinking is that we should keep those jobs, that economic activity and that tax revenue here in Nebraska, and what we’re hoping to do is create not just jobs, not just the construction, not just the tax associated with the development of this, but also real revenue growth that can be used for real property tax,” said CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. Lance Morgan.

While Morgan says Nebraska is losing $65 million in tax revenue each year because more than $320 million is spent at neighboring states casinos, Governor Pete Ricketts says that legalizing gambling would cost Nebraskans more than it’s worth.

“For every dollar you collect in tax revenue, from gambling, you spend three in social services. Increased child abuse, increased spousal abuse, embezzlement. There are all sorts of social problems that come along with expanded gambling which is why Nebraska… Nebraskans have historically rejected expanded gambling here in the state,” said Pete Ricketts.

Nebraska voters will likely get to decide on a measure to legalize medical marijuana this November. Another organization announced they have gathered 180,000 signatures to have it added to the ballot as well. Signatures from both petitions still need to be verified by county officials before they can be added to the ballot.

