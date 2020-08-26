Opponents try to strip medical marijuana measure off ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Opponents of a ballot measure to legalize medical marijuana are asking Nebraska’s top election official to reject the proposal before it goes to voters, just as he did with a proposal to allow casino gambling.
Mark Fahleson, a Lincoln attorney and former Nebraska Republican Party chairman, argues in a letter to Secretary of State Bob Evnen that the measure violates the state constitution.
Gambling opponents made similar arguments about the casino ballot measure in a letter from their attorneys, some of whom also have close ties to the state GOP.
The letter comes just as the petition group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says it has received confirmation that it has gathered enough signatures to qualify for the November general election ballot.
Latest Stories
- 9-year-old walks street where he was hit by car after being told he would never walk again
- Dakota County responds to Nebraska gambling proposal being removed from ballot
- Digital Exclusive: Law enforcement reminds travelers to drive safe during Labor Day weekend
- Trump Administration now requires nursing homes to test staff, residents for COVID-19
- WATCH: Day 3 – Republic National Convention