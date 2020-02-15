One person from Camp Ashland tests negative for coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – Nebraska Medicine announced on Saturday that a person that was transported to the National Quarantine Center does not have coronavirus or COVID-19.
On Friday, a woman, who developed a cough, was taken to the National Quarantine Center at the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine campus for coronavirus testing.
The Nebraska Public Health lab gave her two tests 24 hours apart, both were negative.
She returned to Camp Ashland, a Nebraska National Guard training base, to complete the remaining days of the quarantine with 56 other people being monitored.
If everyone remains to not have symptoms, they will leave quarantine on February 20 at 9 a.m.
The virus has affected more than 67,000 people around the world.
