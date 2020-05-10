One person dies in rural collision near Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — One person died after two vehicles collided east of Scottsbluff.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office said the crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on Highland Road about 3.5 miles east of Scottsbluff.

The sheriff’s office said an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound vehicle.

One person died in the crash and another person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in Scottsbluff.

Officials didn’t immediately release the names of the drivers involved in the crash.