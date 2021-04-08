One dead, four injured in southeastern Nebraska house fire

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KCAU) – One child was found dead, and four people were injured after a house fire occurred in southeast Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency, around 3:58 a.m. on Thursday, the Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 200 block of W Cherry Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a residence on fire and multiple people injured.

Officials said a man was taken to the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. A woman and two children were transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities reported that one child was found dead in the house, and the Gage County Attorney has requested an autopsy.

The State Fire Marshal said after a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the fire was accidental, and the investigation is ongoing.

