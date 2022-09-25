OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Animal lovers will be able to get spooky during Late Nights at the Omaha Zoo this Halloween season.

According to a release from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Late Nights will be held on Thursdays starting on October 13 and will continue through the 20th. The evenings will begin at 7 and end at 10:30 p.m.

The release specified that anyone 21 and over can enjoy drinks at “the most interesting cocktail hour in town,” and local food truck cuisine.

Courtesy of the Henry Doorley Zoo & Aquarium

Admission tickets and drink tickets can be purchased online. Drink tickets can be picked up at ticketing kiosks throughout the zoo and will also be available for purchase. Pre-purchased admission tickets can save $5 for eventgoers as the ticket’s available at the door increase in price.

Each event ticket includes one complimentary drink, viewing of over 400 Halloween-themed lanterns in the Bay Family Children’s Adventure trails, fire show performances by Omaha Circus Arts, a live DJ, and access to select Zoo exhibits after-hours. Exhibit areas include the Mahoney Kingdoms of the Night, the Suzanne and Walter Schott Aquarium, and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion.

Costumes are encouraged, according to the release, and eventgoers are advised to wear family-friendly, non-obstructive, unoffensive, or violent costumes. Costume masks may not cover an adult’s face, but health-related face masks are acceptable.

Any guests must be 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID card. The release specified that there will be no exceptions to these guidelines under any circumstances, including infants.

Each Late Night will have a maximum capacity of 2500 total attendees and the last admission into the event will be at 9:30 a.m.