Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium giving healthcare workers, first responders free admission

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is showing their gratitude to healthcare workers and emergency responders during the pandemic by gifting them free gate admission from February 14 through February 21.

According to the zoo, guests can show their work identification badge at the main

entrance to be admitted into the zoo.

“As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, Zoo staff and I wanted to take this opportunity to show our great

appreciation for the healthcare workers and emergency responders in our community,” said Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “Their hard work and dedication has been vital to keeping our community going through this pandemic. Their extra efforts to keep everyone safe is what will get us back to normal faster than anything else.”



Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo’s grounds and

buildings close at 5 p.m.

More information can be found at the zoo’s website.