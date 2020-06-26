Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium continues to re-open exhibits, attractions

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced that the Lied Jungle, Alaskan Adventure Splashgrounds, and the Lozier Giant Screen Theater will be reopening.

The Lied Jungle re-opened on June 26.

The Alaskan Adventure Splashgrounds will re-open on June 27.

The Lozier Giant Screen Theater will re-open on June 29.

“Thanks to the great work of our employees and the overwhelming support of the Omaha community, the Zoo is continuing to take one careful step at a time back toward regular operations. We are so happy to see guests enjoying the animals and learning while remaining focused on the appropriate precautions to keep everyone healthy and safe,” President and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Dennis Pate said.

The Lied Jungle, Alaskan Adventure Splashgrounds, and Lozier Giant Screen Theater will operate under specific hours and guidelines:

The upper level only of the Lied Jungle will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Alaskan Adventure Splashgrounds will be open with a reduced capacity daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The Lozier Giant Theater will show two films daily: Turtle Odyssey 2D at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Superpower Dogs 2D at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.



The number of shows has been reduced to allow extra time for cleaning and sanitizing rows of seats following each show. The seating will also be every other row in the theater and guests will be asked to maintain six-foot social distancing between each party.

The Suzanne and Walter Scoot Aquarium, Desert Dome, Stingray Beach, and gift shop are currently open.

The Skyfari is currently operating Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Indoor capacity guidelines will be managed to maintain a 50% occupancy rate.

The decision to allow visitors into the buildings was made based on the most recent health and safety guidelines provided by Governor Ricketts.

A risk assessment was also completed in the animal areas.

As a result, the zoo is requiring visitors to wear masks inside the buildings to protect the animals.

Children under the age of five are exempt from the mask rule, along with those who have medical concerns.

The mask rule is only temporary as the zoo helps the community fight the coronavirus.

The main entrance can be used for both entry and exit to the zoo, the north gate is currently operating as an exit only.

Drinking fountains and water refill stations will remain unavailable, as well as the tram service.

A limited supply of stroller, wagon, ECVs, and wheelchair rentals will be available.

To limit contact, the zoo is encouraging social distancing and that visitors adhere to capacity requirements.

For those wanting to visit the zoo, reservations for a time to enter the zoo need to be made prior to the visit. To reserve a time to visit the zoo click here.

Zoo reservations can be made up to two days in advance prior to the visit. Timeslots are available every half hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m daily.

The zoo is asking visitors to check their website and social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest details and the most current schedule as the zoo continues to gradually open additional exhibits and attractions.

The zoo stated they are committed to the safety and well-being of their guests, animals, and employees, and will make changes as needed based on actual operating conditions and guidance from public health experts and elected officials.

