Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announces reopening of aquarium, Desert Dome

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced the reopening of the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium and Desert DoMe on Wednesday.

Officials said the decision to allow visitors into the buildings was made based on the most recent health and safety guidelines that were provided by the governor’s office and a risk assessment was also completed in the animal areas.

As a result of the assessment, the zoo is requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the buildings to protect the animals, Kids under the age of five and people who have medical concerns are exempt from this rule.

“Beginning to open indoor exhibits is a day we have been looking forward to. We are thrilled to welcome visitors back into the Aquarium and Dome,” said Dennis Pate, President and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “We continue to take one careful step at a time and remain focused on the safety and health of our animals, visitors, and Zoo staff.”

The indoor capacity guidelines will be managed to maintain a 50% occupancy rate.

The drinking fountains and water refill stations will remain unavailable, as well as the tram service. There will also be a limited supply of ECVs, stroller, wagon, and wheelchair rentals available.

Even though the Desert dome has reopened, the Eugene T. Mahoney Kingdoms of the Night, which is located in the Desert Dome, isn’t.

Officials mention the main entrance can be used for both the entry and exit to the Zoo, while the North Gate will be exit only for the time being.

In order to limit contact, the zoo is encouraging social distancing and sticking to the capacity requirements while guests will continue to make a reservation for a time to enter before their visit by clicking here.

Reservations can be made up to two days in advance of the visit and the timeslots are available every half hour, or 30 minutes, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

“The Zoo is committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, animals, and employees, and will make changes as needed based on actual operating conditions and guidance from public health experts and elected officials.” From Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

When the gates closed to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis on March 16, staff continued to take care of the animals every day. Because of the closure, there’s a significant revenue shortfall that’s expected. The Omaha Zoo Foundation has launched an Emergency Fund campaign to support the ongoing zoo operations and people can contribute to the fund by visiting the zoo’s website.

Henry Doorly Zoo has also announced the completion of the Walter and Susan Scott Aquarium Renovation, in addition to welcoming its guests back to those exhibits. The exhibit enhancements, filter upgrades, new carpeting throughout, and renovated restrooms are also a part of the restricted funds projects.

The Walter and Susan Scott Aquarium was built in 1995 and includes animals such as penguins, tropical fish, coral, sea turtles, jelly fish sharks, and a 70-foot tunnel that allows for underwater viewing. It’s the largest aquarium inside a zoo.

For the latest information and most current schedule as the Zoo reopens more exhibits and attractions, go to their website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

Latest Stories