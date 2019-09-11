Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes two Snow Leopard cubs

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Two Snow Leopard cubs were born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on May 22.

The two cubs and their mom, Rosemary, are not available for viewing but the press release states they are hoping they will be in the near future. The two cubs do not have names yet but will get their names on September 13 during the Zoofari fundraiser.

Rosemary is 5-years-old, weighing around 78 pounds and has been at the zoo since 2015, according to the press release. The cubs’ father, Pasha, is 10-years-old, weighing around 106 pounds and has been at the zoo since 2012.

The press release also states that Pasha can currently be seen by guests in the Asian Highlands exhibit.

In 2017, Rosemary and Pasha had a cub named Vicotria who was moved to Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek, Michigan, earlier this month, according to the press release.