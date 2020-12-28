Omaha zoo taking ‘cautious step’ into the future

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It’s been a tough year for Omaha’s zoo, but the director of the facility sees better times ahead.

The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on attendance and membership sales at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

The zoo recently set a budget for 2021 of about $36 million. That’s about 60% less than the original 2020 budget.

The zoo suffered an estimated $26 million revenue loss in 2020. Still, director and CEO Dennis Pate told the Omaha World-Herald that the zoo is “moving one cautious step at a time.”