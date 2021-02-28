Omaha zoo providing tools for visitors with autism, sensory needs

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha is aiming to make sure visitors with sensory needs or autism have the tools they need to enjoy their time at the zoo.

The zoo partnered with Autism Action Partnership to launch a free mobile app called Omaha Zoo for All. The app will help engage and prepare visitors with autism or sensory needs along with their families.

The app will feature sensory guides to preview exhibits, a tool that helps visitors create a checklist for their visit, a map that identifies quiet, low-light, or high-touch areas. It also includes communication and reminder tools, a card matching game, and frequently asked questions.

Communication tool on app, Photo Courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo

The app is available on Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Alongside the new app, sensory kits will be available for checkout at the main entrance on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The kits include headphones with ear covers, sunglasses, a sand timer, and fidget items.

Sensory Kit, Photo Courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo

Learn more on the zoo’s website.