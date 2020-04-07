Closings
Omaha zoo facing nearly $7M loss in wake of virus outbreak

Nebraska News
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/Omaha World-Herald) — Officials with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium say the attraction is facing a nearly $7 million loss as its doors close to the public in the wake of a global pandemic.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the zoo’s closure on March 16 through the end of April is projected to amount to a $6.7 million loss.

An estimated 79,300 visitors were expected between March 16 and March 31, and another 155,800 visitors were expected in April. Park pricing ranges from $4 for children to $6 for adults. Children 2 and under are admitted at no charge.

The zoo had expected a bump in visitors as it made plans to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

