Omaha woman faces 2 charges in fatal Sarpy County interstate crash

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman was arrested Tuesday to face charges stemming from a fatal accident on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

Court records say Kenisha Prentice is charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and with driving under the influence, causing serious injury.

The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her. The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 near the Nebraska Highway 370 entrance ramp.

Authorities say Prentice’s car hit the rear of a stalled car driven by Nabil Shokai, of Lincoln. Authorities say Shokai died later at a hospital.

