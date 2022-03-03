OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a woman has been arrested in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 20-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of intentional child abuse resulting in death.

The arrest was made after police were called Wednesday afternoon to a hospital emergency room where the unresponsive boy had been brought.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released the boy’s name or said how he died.

Police have also not said what the arrested woman’s relationship is to the boy.