Omaha woman arrested after killing husband on I-80 during fight

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) investigators have arrested an Omaha woman after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Cozad.

NSP arrested Kathleen Jourdan, 31, of Omaha, for second-degree murder.

According to officials, at around 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call in regards to a shooting that had occurred inside of a vehicle on eastbound I-80 at mile marker 223.

When troopers arrived, they found a deceased man that was identified as Joshua Jourdan, 35, of Omaha, in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.

Officials said the preliminary investigation has revealed that Jourdan and his wife, Kathleen, were involved in an argument while traveling on I-80.

He had been driving the truck and pulled over during the argument, at which Kathleen pulled out a gun and shot him twice.

Authorities reported that she called 911 to report the shooting and remained at the scene.

The couple’s two children were in the backseat of the vehicle and weren’t injured. NSP reports that the children are in protective custody.

Kathleen Jourdan is being held in Dawson County Jail.

Nebraska State Patrol said the investigation remains ongoing.

