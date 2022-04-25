OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A falcon who could be viewed via live webcam has passed and tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks, the peregrine falcon, Chayton, was seen acting out of the ordinary on the WoodmenLife’s webcam.

The release indicated that Chayton died in the nest box on the WoodmenLife Tower, and was retrieved by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission where she tested positive for HPAI.

The release specified that Peregrine falcons mainly eat other birds and they often prey on ducks, shorebirds, and other waterbirds, so it is likely that Chayton contracted HPAI from its prey.

HPAI, a highly contagious virus that spreads among birds, has been detected in several birds in Nebraska. Birds that tested positive include: a few geese, one swan, two bald eagles, and an American white pelican.

Sightings of sick or dead wild birds can be reported to the nearest Game and Parks office. Locations can be found on the Outdoor Nebraska website, and domestic bird illness or unusual death can be reported to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-2351 and USDA (United States Department Of Agriculture) at 866-536-7593.