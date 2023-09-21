OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A U.S. Navy veteran from Omaha announced his run for the U.S. Senate.

Don Osborn is running as an independent. He’s going for Senator Deb Fischer’s seat in that chamber.

Osborn is a steamfitter and labor leader who led the successful labor strike at Kellogg’s plant in Omaha in 2021. In order for him to qualify for the 2024 ballot as a nonpartisan, he needs 4,000 signatures from registered voters in Nebraska by September 1st, 2024.

Senator Fischer announced her re-election campaign in June and Senator Pete Ricketts said in August that he’s running to keep his seat.