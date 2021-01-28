Omaha using unspent coronavirus aid to be used on rent, food aid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials in the Omaha area are allocating $10 million of unspent federal coronavirus relief aid for rent, food aid and mental health services.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Douglas County Board member Mike Boyle said many people continue to be evicted from their homes despite a federal moratorium.

And he described Tuesday’s decision to give $2 million in rent and mortgage assistance to the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless to distribute as “a rare opportunity” to help people who are “really hurting.”

Another $6 million will be earmarked for mental health, although the details haven’t been finalized.

The board also unanimously approved allowing $2 million to the the Food Bank for the Heartland.