Omaha therapist announces run for Nebraska’s 2nd District

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha therapist and mental health advocate announced that she will run in the Democratic primary for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

Alisha Shelton says she will seek the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a three-term Republican in the district that includes Omaha and parts of its suburbs.

In a statement announcing her run, Shelton says she plans to focus her campaign on jobs, affordable health care and higher wages. Shelton would be Nebraska’s first Black member of Congress if elected.

Bacon has already said he we’ll seek re-election, ruling out the prospect that he might run for governor in 2022.