Omaha theater bar could lose license for serving tainted drinks

Nebraska News

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A movie theater bar in suburban Omaha could lose its liquor license for accidentally serving two customers cocktails that contained cleaning solution.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission has set a March 10 hearing for the Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista.

Police say the women took sips on January 28 and soon began to feel burning sensations in their throats and stomachs.

Police say a bottle that had contained a liqueur was being used to store cleaning solution.

The bottle had been placed near the bar.

A partner in the franchise business says the company’s health and safety procedures weren’t followed.

