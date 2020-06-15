Omaha school district weighs $650K for family of molested student

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Public Schools board is set to consider paying a $650,000 settlement to the family of a young student who was molested by a former elementary school teacher.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that attorneys for the family and officials for the school district will present the settlement to the board Monday night.

It would be paid by the district’s insurance carrier.

It deals with just one of three claims filed in the case of Gregory Sedlacek, a former teacher at Fontenelle Elementary School who is serving decades in prison for molesting six students.

Latest Stories