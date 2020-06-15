Omaha school district weighs $650K for family of molested student

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
file lawsuit, filing lawsuit, law, bill, gavel,

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Public Schools board is set to consider paying a $650,000 settlement to the family of a young student who was molested by a former elementary school teacher.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that attorneys for the family and officials for the school district will present the settlement to the board Monday night.

It would be paid by the district’s insurance carrier.

It deals with just one of three claims filed in the case of Gregory Sedlacek, a former teacher at Fontenelle Elementary School who is serving decades in prison for molesting six students. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss