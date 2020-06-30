Omaha Public Schools reveals fall reopen plan, includes students required to wear masks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest school district has announced it will open up in-person classes a week earlier than planned and require all students, staff, and others to wear masks on school grounds to try to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha Public Schools board on Monday approved changes to the upcoming school year, including a new start date of August 11 and an extension of the winter break by one week.

Last week, school district officials announced plans to have students attend school part-time.

The plan divides students into two groups who would each attend school in person during different days of the week.

