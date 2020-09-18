Omaha protest leader held on $1 million bail in sex case

Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha City Council candidate who led protests after a controversy at a cafe this summer is being held on $1 million bail after being charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Twenty-seven-year-old David Mitchell was arrested Tuesday and had his bond set on Thursday. Omaha police say a 20-year-old woman told police in June that Mitchell twice sexually assaulted her in 2014 when she was a minor. He was 21 at the time.

Mitchell was one of the leaders of protests that prompted the 11-Worth Cafe to close this summer after a controversial Facebook post from the owner’s son.

