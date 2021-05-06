Omaha police warn of dangerous counterfeit pain pills

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have issued a public warning about counterfeit painkillers circulating in the area that investigators say have led to several overdose deaths.

Police say the counterfeit Oxycodone pills actually contain the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Police say the illegally pressed pills range in color from blue to green and have an “M” imprinted on one side and “30” imprinted on the other side.

The pills are intended to mimic a 30 mg dose of Oxycodone.

Police urge anyone who comes across the described pills not to touch them and to contact police.