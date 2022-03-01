OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say one of four suspects in a convenience store robbery fired shots at police officers chasing them, hitting a police car but not injuring anyone.

Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday, around 3 a.m., after a person flagged down officers to report that a southwestern Omaha QuikTrip store was being robbed.

Police say when officers attempted to pull over a car suspected in the robbery, someone inside the car fired several shots at the officers, hitting their car.

A chase ensued, and police say three suspects were arrested about 14 miles away in Sarpy County.

A fourth suspect was later found and arrested. Their names have not been released.