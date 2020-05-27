Omaha Police say pedestrian lying in street killed after being hit

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Police say a man is dead after being hit by at least one vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a neighborhood in north Omaha just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a witness saw the man, later identified as 31-year-old Edward Johnson, lying in the street and pulled over to call 911.

As the witness was calling, police say, a car ran over Johnson.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 24-year-old driver of the car that ran over Johnson was cited for driving during suspension and having no proof of insurance. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss