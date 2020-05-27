Omaha Police say pedestrian lying in street killed after being hit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Police say a man is dead after being hit by at least one vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a neighborhood in north Omaha just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a witness saw the man, later identified as 31-year-old Edward Johnson, lying in the street and pulled over to call 911.

As the witness was calling, police say, a car ran over Johnson.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 24-year-old driver of the car that ran over Johnson was cited for driving during suspension and having no proof of insurance.