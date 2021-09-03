Omaha police officer accused of hitting parked cars, leaving

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer accused of hitting parked cars on a street late one night this summer while he was off-duty, then leaving the scene of the accident, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the police sergeant sent to the crash scene is being investigated after failing to complete a DUI investigation into the crash.

Prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Officer Humberto Herrera with providing false information, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless driving and colliding with a fixed object in the June 12 crash.

Both Herrera and the officer sent to the crash scene, Sgt. Andrew Kinsey, face internal police investigations in the crash and subsequent investigation of it.