Omaha Police make second arrest in fatal double shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have made a second arrest in the shooting deaths of two people in northeast Omaha.

Police say in a news release Wednesday that officers arrested 24-year-old Nyamal Both on suspicion of being an accessory in the early-morning Saturday shooting deaths of 27-year-old Loklok Thok and 24-year-old Duop Tang Deng.

Police earlier this week arrested 24-year-old Mabior Mabior, of Omaha, on suspicion of criminal homicide and weapons counts in the deaths.

Police have not released a possible motive or other details of the shooting.