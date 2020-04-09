Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Omaha police make arrest in case of abandoned newborn

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police have announced an arrest in the case of a newborn baby wrapped in plastic and abandoned on an Omaha doorstep earlier this week.

Police say 28-year-old Maria Piaz-Perez is the woman who left the 7-pound baby boy on Vicente Cruz’s front porch Monday.

Police say investigators used witness accounts and security video to find Piaz-Perez and arrest her Wednesday.

She has been charged with child abuse and abandonment. Cruz said his wife saw a young woman get out of a car at his home’s front curb, run up to the porch with a package, then run off.

An ambulance took the baby to a hospital. Doctors determined the baby is healthy.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss