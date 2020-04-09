Omaha police make arrest in case of abandoned newborn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police have announced an arrest in the case of a newborn baby wrapped in plastic and abandoned on an Omaha doorstep earlier this week.

Police say 28-year-old Maria Piaz-Perez is the woman who left the 7-pound baby boy on Vicente Cruz’s front porch Monday.

Police say investigators used witness accounts and security video to find Piaz-Perez and arrest her Wednesday.

She has been charged with child abuse and abandonment. Cruz said his wife saw a young woman get out of a car at his home’s front curb, run up to the porch with a package, then run off.

An ambulance took the baby to a hospital. Doctors determined the baby is healthy.

