Omaha Police made an arrest in connection to 19-year-old cold case

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A Nebraska woman waited nearly two decades for justice in the murder of her father.

Now, Omaha Police say they believe they have the killer in custody.

Alyssa Schumacher believes her father will soon have justice, 19 years after his murder.

“Since my dad no longer had a voice to speak for himself, that it was my job to do that and bring some justice for him and for us,” said Alyssa Schumacher, victim’s daughter.

Someone gunned down her father, Todd Schumacher, near 29th and Q Streets. He’d just come home from work.

The case sat cold for all these years. But this past September, Alyssa says her faith kicked in.

“I’d heard about other people on the news opening cold cases and finding the killers or whatever, and so I just thought ‘Maybe I have a chance too,'” said Schumacher.

And she did.

Just days ago, investigators arrested 51-year-old Christopher Martin. Officials say the men were neighbors.

Detectives say DNA evidence finally led them to martin.

“Specifically DNA testing, ultimately the advancements in DNA technology and testing is what pushed this forward to make an arrest,” said Detective Dave Schneider, Cold Case Unit, Omaha Police Department.

“I don’t understand how someone could take a person’s life and just walk the streets the next 20 years like nothing ever happened,” said Alyssa Schumacher, victim’s daughter.

Alyssa now waits for a conviction and she’s confident police have the right guy.

“Instead of mourning on the anniversary date of his death, I’m ready to celebrate so he can finally be at peace,” said Schumacher.

Christopher Martin is due in court on February 24 on suspicion of first-degree murder.