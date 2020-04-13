Omaha police issue trespassing tickets as virus cases rise

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police in Omaha say they doled out 20 citations for trespassing in city parks over the weekend, just days after the mayor ordered all city parks closed amid complaints they were too crowded.

Police say the tickets were issued Saturday and Sunday, with the largest share — eight citations — being handed out in northeastern Omaha’s Hummel Park.

Two people also were cited on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge that links Omaha to Council Bluffs, Iowa, over the Missouri River.

The citations came as more COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, including the first cases in northeastern Nebraska’s Dakota County.

